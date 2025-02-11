



Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will provide a first supply of Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (LBRM) Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) Missiles and launchers to the Indian Ministry of Defence. This is a major success, following on from the signing of the Partnership Agreement in 2021 between Thales and BDL to work on the LBRM, with the support of the Indian and UK Governments.





This agreement will improve India’s Air Defence capabilities to enable them to enhance their national security with a highly accurate and countermeasure-resistant up-to-date technology.





LBRM, manufactured up to 60% in India, are short-range, man-portable, air-defence systems and optimised to provide defence against air threats, including fixed-wing Fighter Ground Attack aircraft and late unmasking Attack Helicopters, as well as drones.





Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) are proud to announce the signing of an initial supply of Laser Beam Riding Man Portable Air Defence systems (LBRM) in response to a requirement set out by the Indian Government to support India’s air defence capabilities. This was announced at the Air Show, Bangalore, 10 February 2025.





This initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers will be delivered this year and represents the first time that India has received this latest VSHORAD capability. This step confirms the foundation of a long-term collaboration and manufacturing partnership between Thales and BDL. In the spirit of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, this partnership will serve the current and future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence.





Thales, together with BDL, is committed to the transfer of technology (ToT) of battle proven capabilities to India to equip the Indian Armed Forces.





This contract represents the first major agreement since the establishment of the United Kingdom's Defence Partnership-India, a bespoke programme office breaking down barriers to trade and offering government-to-government contracting, where appropriate, further solidifying the defence and security relationship between the two nations. This contract also reflects Thales’ long-term partnership of 70+ years with India, serving as a testimony to its continued growth.





A production partnership with India will also increase UK production at the Thales Belfast site, where LBRM is designed.





THALES Newsletter







