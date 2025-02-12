



During the AI Action Summit in Paris, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in India.





Pichai expressed his delight in meeting with PM Modi at the AI Action Summit in Paris.





They talked about the "incredible opportunities AI will bring to India" and explored ways to collaborate on India's digital transformation.





Pichai highlighted the potential for close collaboration between Google and India to advance the country's digital transformation.





PM Modi addressed the India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, emphasizing the forum's crucial role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. He noted the convergence of business leaders from India and France in creating opportunities across key sectors, driving growth and investment.





PM Modi stated that India and France share deep trust and common values, with innovation as the pillars of their friendship, and are working together to provide solutions to global problems.





PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit concluded with a high-level segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, highlighting the growing collaboration between India and France in technology and innovation.





PM Modi mentioned that the G20 had built a consensus on harnessing AI responsibly for all during India's presidency and that India is ready to share its expertise to ensure that the AI future is for good and for all.





PM Modi stated that India is building its own large language model because of its diversity and has a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like computing power, making it available to start-ups and researchers at an affordable cost.





ANI







