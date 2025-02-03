



SpanTrik is a space launch services company aiming to make space exploration more affordable and accessible for all by Building the Next Generation of Reusable Rockets, Raven to transform the space industry.





Raven is a fully reusable, two-stage-to-orbit medium-lift launch vehicle, offering a payload capacity of 8 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in reusable form and 15 tons in expendable form.





The first stage ensures precise VTVL landing, while the second stage is equipped with an advanced Orbital Inflatable Decelerator (OID).





Tailored to Meet the Evolving demands of satellite Launch Industry. Raven is engineered for mega constellations and rideshare satellites.





Raven is designed for rapid and full reusability from day one. The idea is to reduce the preparation time before launch by reducing a lot of heavy infrastructure to a simple launch complex.





Focusing on the Quick Recovery of the Complete Rocket in 6 Hours After Launch. Not only in launch but also the re-stacking of the vehicle within a few days for the next flight, which requires no refurbishments.





SpanTrik aim to do refuelling and launch as simple as an airplane by focusing on technical preparation time to reduce it to less than 1 week to launch any payload into space.





IDN







