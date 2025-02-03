



The Archer-NG, a weaponised Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drone developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India, is poised for its maiden flight soon. Following the successful completion of both low-speed and high-speed taxi trials, military sources indicate that the first flight is likely to occur before the Bangalore Air Show scheduled for February 10-14, 2025. If this timeline proves challenging, the flight may be conducted by March 2025 at the latest.





Specifications And Capabilities





Type: MALE UAV

Configuration: Single Engine Twin Boom (SETB)

All-Up Weight: Approximately 1,700 kg

Payload Capacity: Up to 400 kg

Operational Altitude: Up to 30,000 feet

Endurance: Estimated around 24 hours

Range:

Line-of-Sight (LOS): 250 km

Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS): up to 1,000 km





The Archer-NG is designed for multiple roles including Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) as well as precision strike missions. It can carry various weapon systems such as smart anti-airfield weapons (SAAWs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), enhancing its operational versatility in modern warfare scenarios.





The Archer-NG program aims to address the shortcomings of earlier UAV projects like TAPAS. It utilizes common avionics and systems to ensure compatibility while reducing developmental redundancies. This initiative reflects India's commitment to enhancing its indigenous defense capabilities under the Make in India initiative.





As anticipation builds for its first flight, the Archer-NG represents a significant advancement in India's drone warfare capabilities, promising to bolster the Indian Armed Forces' strategic reconnaissance and combat effectiveness.





