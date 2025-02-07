



India has condemned the vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the act "regrettable," emphasizing the residence's importance as a symbol of Bangladesh's resistance against occupation and oppression.





The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the attack, highlighting the historical and cultural importance of the residence and calling for those responsible to be held accountable.





The MEA emphasised the residence's role in shaping Bangladesh's national identity, recognizing its importance to those valuing the freedom struggle.





On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, a mob vandalized Rahman’s residence in Dhaka. Protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises, causing widespread destruction and setting fire to the house.





The protest was reportedly linked to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with social media posts calling for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Rahman's residence if Hasina delivered a speech. Protesters used hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage the historic house.





Demonstrators also set fire to 'Sudha Sadan', the residence of Hasina's deceased husband, and damaged the homes of her cousins. Students also removed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's name from a hall at Dhaka University.





ANI



