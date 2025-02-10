



Union Minister Sanjay Seth distributed Restricted Military Type Certificates (RMTC) for the ASTRA BVR missile and HTT-40 aircraft at the 15th Aero India International Seminar in Bangalore. The Ministry of Defence released an official statement noting the commencement of the Biennial Aero-India International Seminar in Karnataka on Saturday.





Seth also released guidance materials for the life extension of aircraft and systems.





The event saw the presence of Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat; Former SA to RM & President AeSI Dr G Satheesh Reddy; and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh.





This year’s theme is 'Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation,' featuring discussions on emerging trends in aerospace technologies and military airworthiness and certification.





Approximately 1,100 delegates from DRDO, Defence PSUs, Armed Forces, and Private Industries, including MSMEs, are participating. Additionally, 33 speakers from India and abroad will deliver technical talks.





The event includes participation from over 900 exhibitors, with around 150 being foreign exhibitors and representatives from more than 80 countries.





The Aero India International Seminar serves as a platform for exploring collaborative research and establishing strategic partnerships to advance aerospace and defence technologies. The 15th edition of the seminar, scheduled for February 8-9, 2025, in Bangalore, India, will feature 12 technical sessions addressing challenges in design validation for futuristic aerospace technologies.





International delegates attending the event are from prominent foreign companies like Airbus Defence and Space from Spain; Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Martin-Baker, MBDA and Rolls-Royce from the UK; Rafael Advanced Defence Systems from Israel; and SAFRAN France. Indian industries participating in the seminar include Abeyaantrix Solutions, Ansys Inc., Globals Inc., JSR Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., RAPHE mPhibr, and TAQBit Labs Private Limited.





