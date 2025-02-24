



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently highlighted the collaborative efforts of India and China to safeguard the integrity of the G20 during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on February 21, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa.





This meeting occurred on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where Jaishankar emphasized that both nations have worked diligently to preserve the G20 as an institution amid a "polarised global situation".





Jaishankar pointed out that platforms like the G20 provide vital opportunities for dialogue between India and China, even during challenging phases in their bilateral relations.





He noted that the recent thaw in ties has been marked by significant diplomatic exchanges, including visits by India's National Security Adviser and Foreign Secretary to China since their last meeting in November 2024.





During the discussions, various issues were addressed, such as maintaining peace along their shared border, facilitating the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and enhancing cooperation on cross-border rivers and trade.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a broader commitment to restoring mutual trust and achieving win-win cooperation between the two countries, which are both pivotal members of international forums like the G20, SCO, and BRICS.





Agencies







