



The Indian Army has developed an AI-based "track and shoot" weapon system, known as the Ten AI Weapon System (TAIWS), specifically designed for deployment at the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist infiltration.





This system is particularly timely, given the ongoing issue of Pakistan sending terrorists into the Jammu region. TAIWS features a combination of primary and secondary cameras to scan dense vegetation, utilising a medium machine-gun to neutralize threats. The system can align, detect, track, and shoot targets within 10 milliseconds, although the decision to fire remains with a human operator in a bunker, ensuring a human-in-the-loop approach.





TAIWS was showcased at Aero India 2025, highlighting its advanced capabilities, including a modular design that allows for various attachments and real-time sensor fusion.





The primary platform includes a medium machine-gun with a range of 1.8 km, supported by a day camera with 40x optical zoom and a thermal image camera for nighttime surveillance up to 2 km. The system's unique feature is its network of secondary cameras, placed at intervals of 500 meters to 2 km, depending on terrain requirements.





This setup ensures that even if a target is hidden from one direction, it can be detected from another, providing comprehensive coverage.





During trials, TAIWS demonstrated a 100% first-round hit probability, showcasing its effectiveness in surveillance and counter-terrorism operations.





The use of a medium machine-gun creates a "kill box" of about 50 meters by 50 meters, making it difficult for targets to evade. Additionally, TAIWS can predict and fire at the future position of a moving target, enhancing its accuracy. The system is expected to be deployed in the coming months, marking a significant advancement in India's border security capabilities.





“What happens when something is not visible from the primary camera. That is the problem which nobody in the world thought about. So, what we did was we made a network of secondary cameras. We place them at intervals of 500 meters, 1 km, 2 km, depending upon the terrain requirement. If we are not getting the line of sight from one direction, we will get this line of sight from any other direction,” said Col. Dogra. “So, a terrorist can hide from one direction but he cannot hide from every direction because he has to move.”





“If any of the secondary cameras picks up the movement, that camera will quickly give direction to the weapon where to point. 10 millisecond is the reaction time which our weapon has,” he said.





“And very intentionally we have used a medium machine-gun (MMG). MMG fires in a big area like at 2 km, it makes a kill box of around 50 meters by 50 meters. Even if a terrorist tries to run, he will still get hit. One more feature which we have put in this is it is firing at the future position. If a terrorist is going in some direction, we are predicting the time taken by a bullet to travel, and other parameters. So, we are firing at the future position. A lot of work has been done on this,” he added.





“From the beginning we have developed it for the Line of Control. Whenever any terrorist is crossing the Line of Control, he uses the areas which are full of vegetation, trees and bushes, so that his movement is not tracked,” said Col. Dogra.





However, where TAIWS is different from similar weapons deployed by other countries like Israel is that it also has a network of secondary cameras to detect movement.





