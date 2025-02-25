



Shri Venkateswara Hi-Tech Machineries Private Limited, a Coimbatore-based firm, has successfully developed a stage mounting adaptor (SMA) for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) semi-cryogenic propulsion project. This SMA is a crucial component designed to interface the rocket stage with the test stand structure at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri. It plays a vital role in transferring the thrust generated by the rocket stage to the test bay during ground testing.





The SMA measures six meters in diameter and weighs approximately 24 tons. Fabrication: It was fabricated with high precision at a cost of ₹2.50 Crores. The SMA will be used in the Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine Stage Test Facility (SIET), which is part of ISRO's efforts to develop a semi-cryogenic engine for future launch vehicles.





ISRO's Semi-Cryogenic Propulsion Project





ISRO is developing a 2000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine that operates on a liquid oxygen (LOX) and kerosene propellant combination. This engine is intended to enhance the payload capability of future launch vehicles, including the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). The project aims to reduce environmental pollution by replacing traditional liquid propulsion systems with more environmentally friendly alternatives.





Shri Venkateswara Hi-Tech Machineries Private Limited:





The company is an ISO 9001:2008 registered entity with a long history of manufacturing high-quality machinery and components for various industries, including ISRO. They specialize in fabricating critical process equipment and providing customized solutions for aerospace and other sectors.





