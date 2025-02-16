



On February 15, 2025, the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced the cancellation of a $21 million project aimed at enhancing voter turnout in India. This decision is part of a broader initiative to cut unnecessary federal expenditures, which also included the cancellation of a $29 million project intended to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh.





BJP's media head, Amit Malviya took to his X to react to the announcement. "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" his post read.





"USD 486M to the 'Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,' including USD 22M for an 'inclusive and participatory political process' in Moldova and USD 21M for voter turnout in India," DOGE said.





Musk's DOGE has been under scrutiny for its aggressive approach to federal spending, with Musk previously criticizing the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), labelling it a "criminal organization" and advocating for its dissolution. The cancellation of these projects is framed as a move to save taxpayer money, reflecting Musk's commitment to streamlining government operations and eliminating perceived waste.





The decision aligns with a series of cost-cutting measures implemented by DOGE since its inception, which have included terminating various consulting contracts and slashing budgets across multiple government departments. This approach has sparked both support and criticism, with some praising the focus on efficiency while others express concern over transparency and accountability in government operations.





ANI







