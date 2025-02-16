



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi commended India-US defence deals, highlighting their benefits for India's defence production and self-reliance. Following PM Modi's US visit, a new 10-year defence framework aims to strengthen ties. Plans include joint production initiatives, procurement of anti-tank missiles, combat vehicles, and maritime patrol aircraft. The US will also increase defence sales to India, including F35 aircraft. This framework is expected to run from 2025 to 2035.





The joint production will greatly benefit defence production in India, benefit the Indian Army, and promote self-reliance. The United States aims to increase defence sales and co-production with India, emphasising platforms that enhance interoperability.





Once in place, the agreement will ensure that both countries can easily purchase defence goods and services from one another, promoting efficiency in procurement processes.





The leaders agreed to review their respective arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), to facilitate smoother defence trade and technology sharing.





Both countries also agreed to initiate negotiations for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement, aligning their defence procurement systems.





The U.S. plans to expand defence sales and co-production with India, including new procurement and co-production initiatives for items such as "Javelin" anti-tank guided missiles and "Stryker" infantry combat vehicles.





Agreement includes the procurement of additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft to enhance India's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.





The U.S. is paving the way to potentially provide India with F-35 fighter aircraft.





These initiatives fall under the "US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century" to drive change in military partnership, accelerated commerce, and technology between the two countries. Modi and Trump launched the "U.S.-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century" to bring "transformative change across key pillars of cooperation".





The US is offering India top-of-the-line defence equipment.





The Army Chief also highlighted the Indian Army's role in nation-building, not just providing security.





