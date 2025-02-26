



In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a recent incident involved terrorists firing at an Indian Army vehicle in the Sunderbani sector. The attack occurred near Phal village, which is known as a traditional infiltration route for terrorists.





The terrorists, believed to be hiding in a nearby forest, fired several rounds at the army vehicle as it passed through the area. In response, the troops returned fire, and reinforcements were immediately deployed to neutralize the threat.





Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Following the incident, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation to locate the suspected terrorists. The situation remains under surveillance as further details are awaited.





This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, where terrorist activities continue to pose a threat. Recently, security forces had also busted a terrorist hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district, recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition, which was seen as a major setback for terror activities.





The Indian Army has since launched a cordon and search operation in the region to locate the suspected terrorists. The situation is still developing, and further details are awaited.





Agencies







