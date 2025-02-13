President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a departure ceremony at Marseille Provence airport in Marignane as part of a visit in Marseille, France



During PM Narendra Modi's visit to France, India and France agreed to partner in developing next-generation nuclear reactors, including advanced modular reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs) for civil use. They also signalled progress on constructing three additional Scorpène-class submarines for the Indian Navy.





India and France have expressed intentions to jointly develop advanced modular reactors (AMRs) and small modular reactors (SMRs), emphasising nuclear power's importance for energy security and transitioning to a low-carbon economy. They signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation on SMRs and AMRs.



India and France have agreed to collaborate on developing advanced modular reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs). Both countries view nuclear energy as essential for energy security and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.





Nuclear Cooperation





A Declaration of Intent was signed to establish a partnership on advanced modular reactors and SMRs.





The two nations also renewed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India's Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the French Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CAE) regarding cooperation with the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP).





The GCNEP aims to promote international collaboration in nuclear energy research and development, as well as capacity-building.





India plans to have at least five SMRs by 2033. SMRs have smaller capacity than conventional nuclear reactors and can be manufactured in factories and installed elsewhere.





What Are Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

SMRs have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit, which is about a third of the capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors. SMRs utilize modular technology and are designed to be built in factories. Their systems and components can be factory-assembled and transported as a single unit for installation on-site. The modular design allows for incremental power additions, ideal for growing energy needs.

SMRs utilise passive safety mechanisms, such as natural convection and gravity-driven cooling, which help prevent overheating without reliance on external power or human intervention. They also have lower power, leading to a reduction of the source term and a smaller radioactive inventory in the reactor. Due to their compact size, SMRs can be sited in locations that may not be suitable for larger nuclear plants. They require less access to cooling water, making them suitable for remote regions and specific applications like mining or desalination. Their compact design makes them adaptable for smaller grid systems and applications like district heating and water desalination.

Prefabrication in controlled environments reduces on-site construction time and costs. SMRs have advanced engineered features and are designed to be deployed as a single or multi-module plant.

India aims to generate 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047 as part of its transition to clean energy. India and France have launched a cooperation program focused on SMRs and advanced modular reactors (AMRs). India intends to cooperate in co-designing, co-developing, and co-producing SMRs and AMRs.



Submarine Cooperation





In a joint statement released on Wednesday, India and France confirmed they are moving forward with the manufacturing of three more French-designed Scorpène-class 'hunter-killer' submarines in Mumbai. This collaboration will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities.

India already has six Scorpène submarines, with the INS Vagsheer being the most recent addition. The construction of these submarines involves collaboration with the French Naval Group and incorporates indigenous technology, such as the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The AIP system allows the submarines to remain submerged for longer periods, reducing their vulnerability to detection.

The new submarines will have approximately 60% indigenous content, which is nearly twice that of the previous six Scorpène submarines. The three new submarines will feature certain design modifications and will be similar to the submarines supplied to the Brazilian Navy, making them slightly larger than the previous six.

The deal for these submarines is over ₹36,000 crore, but does not include the cost of fitting any Air Independent Propulsion System. India and France are also discussing potential collaboration on missile systems, helicopter and jet engine manufacturing. India has also offered France its Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher.

Rafale-Marine jets: In addition to the submarine deal, India is also looking to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine jets from France.





The additional Scorpène submarines, cleared for acquisition in 2023, are expected to rejuvenate the Indian Navy's submarine arm.



Other Key Highlights





India offered France the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher developed by DRDO. Both countries launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both leaders commended progress in collaboration in the construction of Scorpène submarines in India, including indigenization.





