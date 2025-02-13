



On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing without provocation on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army responded, resulting in heavy casualties for Pakistani troops.





Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing on a forward post in the Tarkundi area along the LoC.





Officials said Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on a forward post in the Tarkundi area along the LoC, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army which resulted in “heavy casualties” among the enemy forces.





The Indian Army retaliated forcefully, causing significant casualties to the Pakistani forces.





While the specific extent of damage on the Pakistan side was not immediately known, officials reported that enemy forces suffered "heavy casualties". The Indian Army has not confirmed or denied this information.





The ceasefire violation occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector. A day earlier, two Indian Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an IED explosion near the LoC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.





Ceasefire violations along the LoC have been rare since India and Pakistan renewed their ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.





