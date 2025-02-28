

During her recent visit to India, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening ties between the European Union and India. She noted that "the planets are aligned, and so are Europe and India," symbolising a moment of transformation and growth in their relationship.

This visit marked a significant milestone as it was the first time the entire College of Commissioners travelled outside Europe since their new mandate began.





Von der Leyen highlighted the potential for the EU and India to form one of the defining partnerships of the century, emphasizing cooperation in areas such as economic growth, technological advancement, and security.





The visit underscored the EU's intent to diversify its partnerships, particularly in light of potential tariffs from the U.S. and ongoing tensions with Russia and China. A key focus was the long-pending free trade agreement between the EU and India, with both sides aiming to finalise it by the end of 2025.





This agreement would significantly boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Additionally, discussions centred on enhancing strategic alignment, including a proposed security and defence partnership aimed at countering common threats such as cross-border terrorism and cyber-attacks.





Von der Leyen also emphasized the importance of de-risking economies by diversifying supply chains, particularly in sensitive sectors like batteries, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, clean hydrogen, and defence.





This cooperation would help both partners achieve economic security and strengthen their sovereignty in a world increasingly marked by geo-economic challenges and great power competition.





The visit concluded with a commitment to further expand and deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, setting the stage for a new chapter in their bilateral relations.





