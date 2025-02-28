

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently emphasized the strategic importance of India to Europe, describing it as "a pillar of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world." This statement was made during her visit to India, where she met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss enhanced cooperation between the European Union and India.





The two leaders highlighted the potential for a defining partnership between their regions, focusing on areas such as trade, technology, security, and mobility. They also announced plans to conclude a long-awaited free trade agreement by the end of this year, which would further solidify economic ties between the two entities.





Von der Leyen noted that authoritarian states are becoming more assertive, threatening global peace, and emphasized the need for increased security and defence cooperation between the EU and India. She highlighted the importance of maritime security, particularly in the Indian Ocean, which is crucial for global trade.





The EU and India are also exploring deeper collaboration in cybersecurity and defence partnerships, reflecting their shared interests in maintaining stability in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.





The EU-India relationship is built on shared democratic values and mutual interests in economic growth and technological advancement. Von der Leyen underscored the significance of this partnership, stating that it has the potential to be one of the defining alliances of the century.





The visit marked a significant step towards elevating the EU-India strategic partnership, with both sides committed to working together to address global challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.





