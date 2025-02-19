



Authorities in Pakistan reported late on Tuesday that "terrorists" intercepted a bus on a main highway in the southwestern Balochistan province and killed at least seven passengers.





The victims were traveling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the central province of Punjab when their bus was ambushed in the Barkhan district. Area police and survivors said that the attackers fatally shot seven passengers after confirming their ethnic Punjabi identity.





This incident reflects ongoing tensions in Balochistan, a region marked by conflict due to separatist movements. The attack, targeting passengers based on their ethnic identity, highlights the complexities of the situation, where nationalist sentiments can lead to violence against those perceived as outsiders.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has been known for such actions, aiming to assert Baloch rights and autonomy, but resulting in tragic outcomes for innocent civilians.

Local authorities will likely increase security measures in light of this attack, but it also raises concerns about the safety of travelers in the region and the broader implications for ethnic relations within Pakistan.

Monitoring the situation for potential escalation or retaliatory attacks will be critical in the coming days.





