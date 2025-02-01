



RIR Power Electronics Limited is set to establish India's first silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Park, Infovalley, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This project, which involves a total investment of ₹618.60 crore, was approved by the Odisha cabinet and is expected to create approximately 750 jobs.





Project Phases: Implementation will occur in two phases over the next three years.





The Odisha government has approved a customized incentive package for RIR, increasing the subsidy from 30% to 50%, amounting to ₹110 crore. This decision was made to retain the project in Odisha amidst competition from other states. The incentives are part of the state's semiconductor policy aimed at enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and fostering industrial growth.





This facility will focus on SiC-based devices, which are crucial for industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, railways, and defense. It is expected to significantly enhance India's domestic manufacturing capabilities by incorporating advanced processes like epitaxial layer deposition and packaging. RIR Power Electronics is recognized as India's sole manufacturer of silicon-based power devices and aims to cater to both domestic and global markets through this new facility.





This initiative positions Odisha as a key player in India's semiconductor ecosystem, promoting local supply chain development and skill enhancement opportunities.





Agencies







