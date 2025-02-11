



Aero India 2025, Asia's premier aerospace exhibition, took place from February 10-14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore. The event showcased cutting-edge aircraft, including the U.S. F-35 Lightning-II and Russia's Su-57, highlighting advancements in stealth technology.





Aero India 2025 featured the debut of Russia's Su-57 and the USA's F-35 Lightning-II, two advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The aircraft performed aerial displays and showcased their capabilities. The Defence Ministry stated that this event marked the first time that these two aircraft would be present together at Aero India.

Both the Su-57 and F-35 executed quick take-offs and demonstrated impressive agility in the air. The Su-57, in particular, showcased its ability to take off with a short runway run and turn swiftly.

The inclusion of the Su-57 and F-35 underscores India's role as a hub for international defence and aerospace collaboration.

The simultaneous presence of the Su-57 and F-35 provided a chance to compare Russian and American military aviation technologies. The Indian Ministry of Defence noted that Aero India 2025 offered a rare side-by-side comparison of Eastern and Western fifth-generation fighter technology, providing valuable insights into their respective capabilities.

With the Indian Air Force looking for new fighters, both jets have been offered to meet India's requirements.

The Su-57 is designed for air superiority and strike capabilities, equipped with advanced avionics, stealth technology, and supercruise capability.

F-35 Lightning-II has exceptional stealth, situational awareness, and networked combat systems.





The 15th edition of Aero India was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who emphasised the event's role in showcasing India's strength and self-reliance. He also highlighted the goal of enhancing collaboration with friendly nations to foster cooperation and shared progress.





Spectators were impressed by the aerial manoeuvres of the Su-57, with some suggesting India should consider acquiring it. A video of the Su-57 performing a vertical climb and loop went viral. The F-35 also demonstrated its agility with a quick take-off.





HAL's Light Utility Helicopters also impressed visitors with their agility, showcasing their utility in high-altitude operations.



The air show featured displays by other aircraft, including India’s Tejas, Rafale, and Jaguar fighters. The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) also performed, creating a tri-colour smoke display. HAL’s Light Utility Helicopters showcased their agility and utility in high-altitude operations.





PTI







