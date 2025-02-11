



India has achieved a record ₹1.27 lakh crore in domestic defence production. This accomplishment highlights the country’s increasing self-reliance and growing prominence in the global defence manufacturing landscape. The announcement was made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the Aero India 2025 show in Bangalore.





Aero India 2025 will serve as a platform for India to showcase its growing strength in the defence industry. The event is intended to strengthen defence cooperation globally and forge stronger partnerships with friendly countries.





The event is expected to bring together the best in the defence industry, with over 900 exhibitors from 90 countries showcasing their latest innovations in defence technology. More than 70 CEOs of prominent defence manufacturers will also be in attendance.





The theme of the Defence Ministers’ Conclave is BRIDGE (Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement), focusing on international cooperation.





Over 70 aircraft will be on display, including the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35.





Production India is aiming for ₹1.60 lakh crore in domestic defence manufacturing by fiscal year 2026.





Dependency India seeks to reduce import dependency and establish itself as a global defence hub. Approximately 65% of defence equipment is now made in India.





The government has set a defence export target of ₹30,000 crore for FY26. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh aims to expand defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





The Ministry of Defence’s budget allocation for 2024-25 is ₹6,21,940.85 crore.





In 2020, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) ceiling in the defence sector was raised to 74 per cent via the Automatic Route for companies seeking new defence industrial licenses.





Major defence platforms such as the Dhanush Artillery Gun System, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, submarines, frigates, corvettes, and the recently commissioned INS Vikrant have been developed as part of the Make in India initiative.





India's defence exports have grown from ₹686 crore in FY 2013-14 to ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24. India currently exports to over 100 countries, including the United States, France, and Armenia. The country's export portfolio includes bulletproof jackets and helmets, Dornier (Do-228) planes, Chetak helicopters, quick interceptor boats, and lightweight torpedoes.





Agencies







