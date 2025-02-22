AD-1 is an advanced interceptor with technologies available with only a few nations in the world





The Indian Army is undertaking a significant overhaul of its air defence systems to address the evolving threat landscape, particularly from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. This initiative is a response to recent conflicts where adversaries have deployed large numbers of drones, necessitating an upgrade from outdated air defence mechanisms. This initiative includes the procurement of new anti-aircraft guns and the development of specialized fragmentation ammunition designed to enhance the effectiveness of existing systems against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





1. New Weaponry And Technologies





The Indian Army is set to introduce new anti-aircraft guns as part of its modernization efforts to enhance air defence capabilities, particularly against drone threats. The new guns will be equipped with advanced target acquisition systems, including high-resolution electro-optical sensors and thermal imaging capabilities. This allows for effective engagement of aerial threats in various weather conditions.

The systems will feature automatic cannons, such as the 23-mm ZU-23 and Schilka models, which provide a high rate of fire—approximately 2,000 rounds per minute. This rapid-fire capability is crucial for engaging fast-moving aerial targets like drones. A significant upgrade involves the introduction of proximity fuses in the ammunition, which detonate when they come within a specified range of a target, enhancing the effectiveness against small UAVs. The 23-mm ammunition will have activation ranges of 1,000 m, 1,500 m, and 2,500 m.

The new guns will be mounted on mobile platforms to ensure flexibility and quick deployment in various operational scenarios. This mobility is essential for keeping pace with mechanized forces on the battlefield.

Upgrading existing systems like the L-70 guns involves significant cost savings compared to importing new systems. The estimated cost for upgrades is between ₹6 to ₹8 Crores per gun, making it a financially viable solution for enhancing air defence capabilities.





2. Advanced Ammunition And Systems





The modernisation includes acquiring fragmented ammunition, high-power microwave units, and SMART munitions.





The army is also looking to enhance its radar capabilities with next-generation surveillance systems capable of detecting incoming UAVs.





3. Integration of New Missile Systems





The drive for modernisation is influenced by lessons learned from global conflicts, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which highlighted the necessity for flexible and responsive air defence systems capable of engaging diverse aerial threats. The Indian Army's air defence units are tasked with securing airspace below 5,000 feet, focusing on critical infrastructure and urban areas.





The program consists of a double-layered Ballistic Missile Defence shield designed to protect India from ballistic missile attacks. Designed to destroy incoming hostile missiles in the mid-course and terminal phase. Work is ongoing to develop systems that can destroy missiles during the boost phase.

Several missile systems and programs are enhancing the Indian Army's air defence capabilities. These include:

1. Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Program

Two-layered System: The program consists of a double-layered Ballistic Missile Defence shield designed to protect India from ballistic missile attacks.

Interception Phases: Designed to destroy incoming hostile missiles in the mid-course and terminal phase. Work is ongoing to develop systems that can destroy missiles during the boost phase.

Phases And Components

Phase-I: Includes Prithvi Air Defence (PAD), Ashwin Advanced Air Defence (AAD), and Swordfish RADAR and is designed to intercept missiles with a range of up to 2000 km. It has been successfully tested and deployed.

Phase-II: Capable of intercepting missiles with a range of up to 5000 km. It consists of AD-1 and AD-2 missiles.

AD-1 Missile: A long-range interceptor missile designed for both low Exo-atmospheric and Endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles and aircraft. It can intercept an incoming missile with a range of 5,000 km.

AD-2 Missile: Meant to intercept intermediate-range ballistic missile targets with a range between 3000-5500 km.

Key Components

Prithvi Air Defence System: Designed to destroy incoming enemy missiles at high altitude ranges, around 50 to 80 km.

Advanced Air Defence Missile: For lower altitude interception.

Swordfish RADAR: Long-range tracking radar with a range of 600 km to 800 km, capable of spotting small objects. Plans are to upgrade its capacity to 1,500 km.

Strategic Significance: Aligns with India's goal of strategic autonomy in defence matters and becoming a net-security provider in the Indo-Pacific region.

2. Akash Air Defence System

Medium-Range System: A mobile surface-to-air missile defence system that can target aircraft up to 45 km away, at altitudes up to 18,000 m.

Capabilities: Can neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and ballistic missiles.

Components: An Akash battery includes a Rajendra 3D passive electronically scanned array radar and four launchers with three missiles each.

Deployment: The Indian Air Force operates 8 squadrons. The Indian Army operates 2 regiments and has placed an order for 2 more.

3. Akashteer System

Real-Time Battlefield View: Provides a real-time battlefield view, enabling the detection, tracking, and engagement of aerial threats.

Integration: Brings together surveillance assets, radar systems, and communication nodes for coordinated air defence operations.

Versatility: Suitable for deployment along contested borders and in strategic urban areas to protect key assets and infrastructure.

4. Barak-8 Missile

Joint Development: An Indo-Israeli jointly developed surface to air missile (SAM) system designed to defend against airborne threats.

MRSAM Version: A Medium Range Surface to Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use by the Indian Army.

Components: Includes multi-function radar, mobile launcher system, and other vehicles.





The Indian Army's approach includes both immediate acquisitions of proven international systems and long-term development of indigenous capabilities.





STARStreak-Man-Portable Air Defence Systems





The incorporation of man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) like the STARStreak missile system is underway, with initial deliveries expected in 2025. The STARStreak missile is one of the fastest short-range air defence systems, reaching speeds over Mach 3. This high speed allows for quick engagement of fast-moving aerial threats, significantly reducing their chances of escape.





It employs a laser beam riding guidance system that enhances accuracy and makes it resistant to traditional countermeasures like flares. This system uses three submunitions (darts) that increase the probability of a successful hit by dispersing kinetic energy upon impact





Conclusion





Ongoing projects aim to develop mobile air defence systems that can effectively counter threats from drones and loitering munitions while maintaining mobility alongside mechanized forces.





The overhaul of the Indian Army's air defence systems reflects a comprehensive strategy to adapt to modern warfare's demands. By integrating advanced technologies and enhancing indigenous capabilities, the army aims to establish a robust defence posture against emerging aerial threats. This initiative not only underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence but also its proactive stance in ensuring national security amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.





DHNS News







