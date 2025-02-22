



Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to inspect the U.S. gold reserves held at Fort Knox in Kentucky. This move comes amid renewed interest and speculation about the integrity of these reserves, partly fuelled by comments from Elon Musk, who suggested that a public inspection or audit would be beneficial to ensure transparency regarding the gold's existence and quantity.





The U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox is reported to hold approximately 147.3 million ounces of gold, which is valued at around $425 billion based on current market prices. However, it's often misstated as 400 tons; the actual figure is closer to 4,580 tons when converted from ounces.





If we consider standard-sized gold bars as weighing about 400 troy ounces each (a common standard), then 147.3 million ounces would indeed translate into nearly 3,68,250 such bars. However, your figure of "nearly 370,000" might be slightly rounded or based on a different calculation.





Delivering the remarks while addressing the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting on Friday (local time), Trump said, "I'm going to do something... All my life I've heard about Fort Knox. That's where the gold is kept, right? We're getting the yips on this stuff. I want to find out. So we're going to open up the doors. I'm going to see if we have gold there. We want to find out. Did anybody steal the gold in Fort Knox? It's a pretty amazing place. But I'm going to actually go. We're going to open the doors. We're going to inspect Fort Knox. We want to make sure that we actually have, you know, 400 tons of gold or whatever the hell it is. It's a lot of gold."





Established in 1937, Fort Knox has become synonymous with security and secrecy. It stores about half of the U.S. Treasury's total gold reserves.





Over the years, conspiracy theories have emerged questioning whether all the gold claimed to be stored at Fort Knox actually exists there due to its highly secure nature.





Elon Musk recently sparked interest by suggesting a live tour or audit of Fort Knox's gold reserves on social media platforms like X.





Despite Trump’s announcement and public interest, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has assured that annual audits confirm all gold is present and accounted for.





Recent interest in inspecting Fort Knox's gold reserves has been sparked by comments from figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Despite these discussions and occasional conspiracy theories questioning whether all the reported gold is actually present at Fort Knox, official audits confirm that all the gold remains accounted for within the depository.





This initiative highlights ongoing debates about transparency in government-held assets like those stored at Fort Knox.





ANI







