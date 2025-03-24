



Canada's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has announced a snap election scheduled for April 28, just under two weeks after he took office. This decision follows his meeting with Governor-General Mary Simon, where he requested the dissolution of Parliament.





Carney emphasized the need for a strong mandate to address ongoing trade tensions with the United States, particularly in light of President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats to Canadian sovereignty. He stated, "We are confronting the most critical crisis of our era due to President Trump's unwarranted trade measures and his threats to our sovereignty".





The election was initially set for October 20, but analysts suggest that Carney is capitalizing on a surge in support for his Liberal Party, which has been in power since 2015. Recent polls indicate that the Liberals are now in a competitive position against the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre.





Carney's leadership has gained traction following Justin Trudeau's resignation amid declining poll numbers and internal dissent within the party.





Carney's campaign will focus on building a new Canadian economy that benefits all citizens, and he has pledged to respond firmly to U.S. trade policies.





He criticised Trump's suggestion that Canada should become the "51st state," calling it "crazy" and asserting that Canadian sovereignty must be respected. The upcoming election is expected to be a significant contest, with 343 parliamentary seats at stake and a campaign period lasting five weeks.





ANI







