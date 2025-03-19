



During a recent meeting in New Delhi, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged his Dutch counterpart, Ruben Brekelmans, to halt arms supplies and military technology transfers to Pakistan, which India accuses of sponsoring terrorism.





Singh emphasised that equipping Pakistan with defence systems undermines regional stability and security in South Asia, highlighting India's long-standing struggle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.





He pointed out that countries friendly to India should refrain from supporting a known sponsor of terrorism.





The discussion also touched on the Netherlands' previous military support to Pakistan, including the provision of mine-hunting vessels and offshore patrol ships.





Singh expressed concerns about ongoing collaborations between Dutch companies and the Pakistani military, particularly in naval capabilities.





In addition to addressing arms sales, the two ministers explored opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors such as shipbuilding, security, artificial intelligence, and space technology.





Singh's call for restraint from the Netherlands aligns with India's broader diplomatic efforts to combat terrorism and maintain regional security.





He reiterated India's commitment to deepening defence ties with the Netherlands while seeking to integrate Indian defence vendors into Dutch supply chains. This meeting reflects India's proactive stance on international security matters and its push for responsible arms trade practices among its allies.





