



Air India is currently in negotiations to acquire a significant number of wide-body jets from Boeing and Airbus, with discussions focusing on an order of 30 to 40 aircraft, potentially exceeding 50. This order is part of Air India's broader strategy to modernize its fleet under the ownership of Tata Group and aims to include models such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X.





This potential deal follows a historic order made in 2023 for 470 aircraft from both manufacturers, along with an additional order for 100 Airbus jets, primarily consisting of single-aisle planes.





The new wide-body acquisition is expected to enhance Air India's capacity for long-haul international flights, allowing it to compete more effectively with major global airlines like Emirates and Lufthansa, which have captured significant market share from Indian carriers.





The timing of this potential order aligns with a surge in international passenger traffic from India, projected to increase by 15-20% in the current fiscal year, significantly outpacing domestic travel growth.





As airlines worldwide scramble for limited production slots for wide-body jets, Air India's efforts are particularly notable given the ongoing challenges posed by aircraft delivery delays and supply chain issues that have affected many carriers.





Air India has already placed orders for 50 Airbus A350s, 10 Boeing 777Xs, and 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners as part of its previous agreements. The final details of the new order are expected to be clarified as the airline approaches the Paris Air Show in June.





Reuters







