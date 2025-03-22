



In a significant operation against Naxal insurgents, security forces in Chhattisgarh reported the deaths of 22 members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) during two separate encounters on March 20, 2025.





The first encounter occurred in Bijapur district, where 18 Naxalites were killed, while four others were neutralised in Kanker district. The operations were carried out by a joint team comprising the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the state police.





The gunfight in Bijapur began around 7 AM in a forested area along the border with Dantewada district, as security personnel conducted an anti-Naxalite operation. During this encounter, a police Jawan from the DRG unit lost his life.





Authorities recovered the bodies of the deceased Naxalites along with a cache of firearms and explosives from the encounter site. Meanwhile, intermittent gunfire continued in Kanker as operations were still underway.





This crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, a state that has seen frequent clashes between security forces and Maoist insurgents.





The recent operations highlight the state's commitment to addressing Left Wing Extremism, which remains a significant challenge in the region.





PTI







