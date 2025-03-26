



Airbus is strategically focusing on India, recognising it as one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally. During the Airbus Summit, a senior official emphasised that India represents significant growth potential for the company, especially as it has recently become the third largest aviation market in the world.





In alignment with India's increasing commitment to clean energy, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted the importance of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in reducing carbon emissions.





He stated, “SAF is an opportunity for India... sustainability is something that is very high on the agenda in India.” Faury underscored that with India's substantial share in global aviation, the country holds a crucial role and responsibility in advancing sustainability efforts within the industry.





This transition towards sustainability has been characterized by Faury as the fourth revolution in the global aviation sector, marking a significant shift in how the industry approaches environmental challenges.





