



On March 28, 2025, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar, with tremors felt significantly in Thailand, particularly in Bangkok. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has assured that all Indian nationals are safe and has issued an emergency helpline for assistance, which is +66 618819218, available 24/7. So far, there have been no reports of any incidents involving Indian citizens.





The earthquake's epicentre was located near Mandalay, Myanmar, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. This seismic event caused buildings to sway in Bangkok, leading to evacuations and reports of structural damage, including the collapse of a high-rise building under construction that trapped several workers. Eyewitness accounts described panic among residents as they rushed out of buildings.





In response to the situation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and offered assistance to both Myanmar and Thailand. He instructed Indian authorities to remain on standby and maintain communication with local governments.





The earthquake was followed by a significant aftershock measuring 6.4, further exacerbating fears among the population. The overall impact has led to a state of emergency being declared in several regions affected by the quake.





