



NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, has reported significant financial growth for FY25, achieving a revenue of ₹3,026.09 crore—a 43% increase compared to ₹2,116.12 crore in FY24. Additionally, its profit before tax (PBT) surged by 54%, reaching ₹1,242.12 crore from ₹803.59 crore in the previous fiscal year.





NSIL has launched 135 international customer satellites and three Indian satellites on a commercial basis. It also signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the end-to-end manufacturing of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV). The first fully industry-manufactured PSLV is expected to be launched in the latter half of 2025.





To expand its commercial space business, NSIL plans to adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, focusing on ISRO's heavy-lift launcher LVM3 due to its global commercial potential. This aligns with India's broader strategy to grow its space economy from $8 billion to $44 billion in the coming years.





Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's space budget has nearly tripled—from ₹5,615 crore in 2013-14 to ₹13,416 crore for 2025-26—demonstrating the government's commitment to fostering growth in the space sector.





