

Violent clashes erupted in Kathmandu on March 28, 2025, as pro-monarchy demonstrators advocating for the restoration of Nepal's monarchy confronted security forces. The protests, led by businessman Durga Prasai and the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee, were supported by the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and other groups. Protesters vandalised buildings, set one on fire, and smashed windows near Tinkune, close to the airport.





Tensions escalated when demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades, prompting law enforcement to respond with tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets. Authorities imposed a curfew in Tinkune, Sinamangal, and Koteshwor areas to control the situation.





Simultaneously, pro-republican groups led by the Socialist Front rallied at Bhrikutimandap in support of Nepal's federal republican system. Both groups had obtained permission for their demonstrations, but their simultaneous protests heightened security concerns. Over 3,500 police personnel were deployed across Kathmandu to prevent clashes between the opposing factions.





The unrest reflects growing dissatisfaction with Nepal's political system since the monarchy was abolished in 2008.





Pro-monarchy sentiments have been fuelled by frustrations over corruption, political instability, and economic stagnation. The Ministry of Home Affairs held an emergency meeting to review security strategies, authorizing police to use force if necessary.





ANI







