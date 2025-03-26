



India has achieved a remarkable economic milestone by doubling its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025, reflecting a staggering growth rate of 105% over the past decade.





This growth has positioned India as the fastest-growing major economy globally, outpacing other significant economies such as China, which grew by 76%, and the United States, which saw a 66% increase during the same period.





As of March 2025, India's GDP ranks fifth in the world, trailing only behind the United States ($30.3 trillion), China ($19.5 trillion), Germany ($4.9 trillion), and Japan ($4.4 trillion).





Notably, Japan's economy has stagnated over the past decade, allowing India to close in rapidly and potentially surpass Japan by the third quarter of 2025.





If India's growth trajectory continues at this pace, it is projected to overtake Germany by mid-2027.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal praised India's economic performance, highlighting that the country has outperformed all nations in the G7, G20, and BRICS groups.





He noted that this growth reflects effective economic policies and structural reforms implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.





Historically, India took 60 years to reach its first trillion-dollar mark in GDP (achieved in 2007), followed by a rapid ascent to $2 trillion in just seven years (2014).





Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, India reached $3 trillion in 2021 and then added another trillion dollars within four years. This trend suggests that India could potentially achieve a $10 trillion economy by the end of 2032 if current growth rates are maintained.





