



The Karnataka government has recently submitted a proposal to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for the construction of Bangalore's second international airport. Three potential locations have been identified for this project: two sites along Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala.





The decision to expedite this process is driven by the need to address the increasing passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport, which is expected to reach its capacity of 100 million passengers by 2030.





Plus, the exclusivity clause that prevents the development of another international airport within 150 km of Kempegowda International Airport will expire in 2033.





The urgency to finalise the location is also influenced by neighbouring Tamil Nadu's plans to build an international airport in Hosur, which could potentially divert air traffic and business away from Bangalore.





The proposed airport sites are strategically located to ensure economic viability and accessibility, with each site offering substantial land areas ranging from 4,800 to 5,200 acres.





The selection process will be based on merit, considering factors such as land availability, infrastructure, and the overall benefit to the state.





Once the site is finalised, a detailed feasibility study will be conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) before proceeding with the construction, which is expected to take seven to eight years.





DHNS







