



A bomb explosion occurred at a mosque in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during Friday prayers, injuring four people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Abdullah Nadeem. The blast took place at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque on Azam Warsak Bypass Road, with the improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the mosque's pulpit.





Nadeem was seriously injured, while three others—Rehmanullah, Mullah Noor, and Shah Behran—sustained minor injuries. All victims were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment. The police are investigating the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.





The blast is part of a series of recent attacks targeting mosques and religious institutions in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan. Last month, a suicide blast at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Nowshera district killed six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, and injured 15 others.





Another major attack occurred in January 2023 when a blast at a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area resulted in over 100 deaths.





Pakistan has accused Afghan militants of involvement in terror activities in the region, a claim denied by the Afghan Taliban. The country has pledged to intensify its crackdown on rising militancy.





The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has condemned the mosque blast, calling for government action to improve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other affected areas.





ANI







