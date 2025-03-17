



Mauritius holds significant importance for India due to its historical, cultural, strategic, and economic ties. Here’s an overview of why Mauritius matters to India:





Mauritius is strategically located in the south-west Indian Ocean near key international sea lanes connecting Europe, West Africa, and Asia. This makes it vital for India’s maritime security and regional influence.





India has been enhancing defence cooperation with Mauritius, including joint maritime surveillance, hydrography surveys, and securing its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The development of Agalega Island’s runway and jetty by India further strengthens this partnership.





Countering Chinese Influence: With China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Mauritius serves as a critical partner for India to maintain balance and safeguard strategic interests.





Approximately 70% of Mauritius’ population is of Indian origin, primarily descendants of indentured labourers brought by the British during colonial rule. This creates a strong cultural and emotional connection between the two nations.





India has established institutions like the Mahatma Gandhi Institute and the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture in Mauritius to preserve and promote Indian traditions, languages, and heritage.





Prime Minister Modi’s gifting of Gangajal and Banarasi saris during his visit highlights efforts to reinforce cultural ties and emotional connections with Mauritians of Indian ancestry.





Mauritius acts as a gateway for India’s trade and investment in Africa, being part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Mauritius is one of the largest sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India due to favourable tax agreements like the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).





During Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit, both countries elevated their relationship to an “Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” focusing on, Defence collaboration through equipment provisioning and capacity-building initiatives.





Maritime cooperation via joint surveillance and improved infrastructure at Agalega Island. Economic development through rupee-denominated credit lines and collaborative projects like building a new Parliament for Mauritius.





India’s support for cultural festivals like Maha Shivratri at Ganga Talao underscores shared religious traditions. These efforts strengthen people-to-people ties while promoting Indian culture abroad[.





India introduced its MAHASAGAR vision during this visit, building on its SAGAR policy. This initiative aims to enhance mutual security, growth, technology sharing, and concessional loans across regions in the Global South.





Mauritius plays a pivotal role in India's strategic interests in the Indian Ocean, primarily due to its geographical location and cultural ties. Situated in the western Indian Ocean, Mauritius serves as a crucial maritime partner under India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, now evolving into MAHASAGAR.





This strategic partnership is driven by the need to counterbalance China's expanding presence in the region. China has been investing heavily in infrastructure projects across the Indian Ocean, including ports in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Maldives, and has established its first overseas military base in Djibouti. Mauritius itself has seen increased Chinese engagement, particularly through economic partnerships and participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) since 2017.





India's relationship with Mauritius is multifaceted, encompassing defence, economic, and cultural dimensions. On the defence front, India has been strengthening maritime security by providing Mauritius with defence equipment, including ships and aircraft, and has assisted in setting up a Coastal Surveillance Radar System. The recent construction of a 3-kilometre-long airstrip and a jetty on Agalega Island, funded by India, has strategic implications for monitoring key sea routes. This infrastructure development is seen as crucial for enhancing India's naval presence in the region.





Economically, Mauritius is a significant gateway for India's trade and investment in Africa, being part of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). India is one of Mauritius's largest trading partners, and Mauritius is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India. Culturally, about 70% of Mauritius's population is of Indian origin, fostering strong cultural ties between the two nations.





The Indian Ocean itself is vital for global trade, with choke-points like the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab-el-Mandeb, and the Mozambique Channel controlling the flow of energy supplies and goods. India's strategy in the region involves strengthening ties with island nations like Seychelles, Maldives, and Sri Lanka to maintain a balance against China's influence.





However, challenges remain, including ensuring that investments yield long-term benefits for local populations and maintaining technological and infrastructural advancements to support its security role in the region.





Mauritius is a cornerstone of India’s Indian Ocean strategy due to its strategic location, shared cultural heritage, economic significance, and role in countering regional challenges like China’s growing influence. The bilateral relationship continues to deepen through defence cooperation, economic engagement, and cultural diplomacy.





