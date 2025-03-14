



In a recent statement, Hakeem Baloch, a member of the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Committee, criticized Pakistan's narrative on the Jaffar Express hijacking, calling it a lie. He emphasised that the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, while only holding military personnel hostage.





This was part of their demands for the release of Baloch political prisoners and missing persons allegedly detained by Pakistan's security forces.





The hijacking occurred on March 11, 2025, when the BLA attacked the Jaffar Express, a train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar with over 450 passengers, including about 200 security personnel. The militants detonated explosives on the tracks and opened fire, leading to a prolonged stand-off with Pakistani forces.





The BLA claimed responsibility and demanded the release of Baloch prisoners in exchange for the hostages.





Pakistani authorities reported that the operation to rescue the hostages ended with the killing of 33 militants and the deaths of 21 passengers and four security personnel. However, the BLA and Baloch activists have disputed these claims, suggesting that the Pakistani military suffered heavier casualties and that the situation was misrepresented.





Hakeem Baloch also criticized international responses for focusing solely on condemning the hijacking without addressing the underlying issues of Balochistan's exploitation and the demands for autonomy. He emphasised that the BLA's actions are part of a broader struggle for Baloch rights and freedom from what they perceive as Pakistani oppression.





The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where the BLA has been active in resisting what they see as exploitation of the region's resources, particularly through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





The situation remains tense, with ongoing clashes between the BLA and Pakistani forces, underscoring the need for international recognition of the Baloch people's grievances.





