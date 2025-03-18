



China's J-36 tailless stealth fighter has recently completed its second flight test, marking a significant milestone in its development. The aircraft, manufactured by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, first took to the skies on December 26, 2024, and has now been observed flying solo without a chase aircraft, which was present during its initial flight.





Recent footage and images from the latest test flight, which occurred on March 17, 2025, reveal the J-36's unique design features, including a blended double delta wing configuration and a streamlined fuselage with a dorsal air intake.





These characteristics are indicative of advanced stealth capabilities and suggest that the aircraft may be designed for high-speed operations. Analysts have noted that the absence of a chase plane during this flight indicates a refined testing strategy focused on evaluating the fighter's performance and aerodynamics.





Satellite imagery has also shown that a specialised shelter was constructed at the Chengdu facility to protect the J-36 from observation and adverse weather conditions, allowing it to undergo pre-flight preparations in secrecy. This shelter is part of a broader effort to enhance security around China's latest military aviation projects.





The J-36's tri-jet layout and tailless design have sparked discussions regarding its potential role as a next-generation strike fighter or bomber.





While Beijing has not officially confirmed details about the aircraft or its intended use, its features align with those expected of sixth-generation fighters, which typically emphasise stealth, advanced sensors, and integration with unmanned systems. As testing progresses, observers remain keenly interested in how this aircraft will influence regional military dynamics and China's overall aerospace ambitions.





