



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief, along with the foreign ministers of Bolivia, Hungary, and Norway, has arrived in New Delhi for the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2025.





This significant event, which commenced on March 17 and will run until March 19, is India's premier conference focused on geopolitics and geo-economics.





The Dialogue aims to address pressing global challenges and features participation from over 3,500 delegates representing approximately 125 countries.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dialogue, which is themed "Kālachakra - People, Peace and Planet," emphasizing the interconnectedness of global issues.





Notably, the conference includes discussions across six thematic pillars such as political shifts, environmental sustainability, and digital transformation.





The presence of high-profile attendees like the IAEA Chief and various foreign ministers underscores the Dialogue's importance as a platform for international cooperation and dialogue among decision-makers and thought leaders from diverse sectors.





ANI







