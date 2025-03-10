



On March 10, 2025, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport was forced to return to Mumbai due to a bomb threat.





The Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, carrying 322 people including 19 crew members, was flying over Azerbaijan when the threat was detected. A note about the bomb threat was found in one of the lavatories, prompting immediate action from the flight crew.





Following standard security protocols, the aircraft landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at around 10:25 AM local time.





Upon landing, security agencies initiated mandatory checks on the aircraft. According to sources, the threat is believed to be a hoax, although investigations are ongoing to confirm this.





Air India has assured full cooperation with the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and has provided hotel accommodation, meals, and other necessary assistance to all passengers.





The flight has been rescheduled to depart at 5:00 AM on March 11, 2025. The airline said that the safety and security of passengers and crew are its top priority, and all necessary measures were taken to minimise inconvenience to those affected by the disruption.





This incident highlights the increasing frequency of security threats affecting flights, with a similar diversion occurring in October 2024 when an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat received via social media.





Agencies







