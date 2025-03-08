Video grab of the ground level engine test at JAYEM Inds: Courtesy: Manish Kumar Jha





The TAPAS UAV, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and powered by a new indigenous engine from JAYEM Automotives, has recently undergone significant testing. The engine features a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system, which allows for fully automatic control without pilot intervention, enhancing operational reliability and efficiency.





The new 2.2L, 4-cylinder inline turbocharged engine produces 180 horsepower at an altitude of 11,000 feet and is rated to operate up to 32,000 feet. This marks a significant improvement over previous iterations of the TAPAS UAV, which faced challenges in achieving higher altitudes.





Ground testing for the new engine has been completed successfully. Flight testing is expected to begin soon, with the aim of reaching operational altitudes of 32,000 feet as part of the UAV's capabilities enhancement program.





The TAPAS UAV is designed for long-endurance surveillance missions, particularly in high-altitude environments like the Himalayas. The new engine's efficiency and power are crucial for extended flight times necessary for reconnaissance operations.





If the upcoming flight tests are successful, this development will not only bolster India's self-reliance in defence technology but also reduce dependence on imported engines. The TAPAS UAV program is strategically important for enhancing India's aerial surveillance capabilities.





This advancement reflects broader efforts within India's defence sector to develop indigenous technologies that meet specific operational requirements while ensuring reliability and performance in challenging environments.





IDN







