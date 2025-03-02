



The Indian Army is facing a critical shortage of reliable utility helicopters due to the ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, which have surpassed their operational life.





To address this issue, the Army is urgently reviewing the delayed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) program, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as an indigenous replacement.





The LUH is a 3-ton-class helicopter with high-altitude capabilities, featuring a glass cockpit and a single Shakti engine, making it suitable for challenging terrains like Ladakh and the Northeast.





Despite completing high-altitude trials in 2020 and receiving Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) in 2021, the LUH's delivery has been delayed to at least mid-2025 due to issues with the autopilot system integration.





The Army has a requirement of over 225 LUHs, with a deal for 110 units currently in the cost negotiation stage. The program's delay has prompted the Army to consider interim solutions, such as leasing helicopters or extending the service life of the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets, despite the risks involved.





The LUH's development has been impacted by broader concerns about HAL's helicopter reliability, following incidents involving the HAL Dhruv fleet in 2023 and early 2025.





Although the LUH has not faced similar incidents, the Army remains cautious, with top officials opting for ground evaluations over demo flights.





The Helicopter





The HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) is a versatile, 3-ton class rotorcraft. It features a cruise speed of 235 km/h and a maximum speed of 260 km/h, with a service ceiling of up to 6,500 meters (21,300 feet) and a range of approximately 350 km, extendable to 500 km with additional fuel tanks. The LUH is powered by a single Ardiden-1U (Shakti) engine, which provides a maximum power output of 1,058 kW and integrates a dual-channel Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system.

The helicopter is equipped with a modern glass cockpit featuring a Smart Cockpit Display System (SCDS) and multi-function displays (MFDs), along with an auto-pilot and helmet-mounted display system. It has a skid-based landing gear arrangement and is notable for its foldable rotors, a feature unique in its class. The LUH can accommodate two pilots and six passengers, with crash-worthy seats for all occupants. It is designed for various missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, rescue operations, medical evacuations, and cargo/troop transport. Additional equipment includes a rescue hoist, cargo sling, stretchers, and an emergency floatation system.

The LUH's design includes composite materials for its cabin and airframe, with two access doors and windows on both sides for easy entry and exit. It is capable of carrying payloads up to 500 kg and can be fitted with a range of equipment such as gun pods, rocket launchers, and surveillance systems. The helicopter is designed to operate in diverse environments, including high altitudes, hot and cold weather conditions, and hostile environments.

LUH offers high performance, low operational costs, and good manoeuvrability, making it a valuable asset for both military and civilian applications.





The main reasons for the delay in the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) program are several:

Technical Issues With The Autopilot System: The integration of an autopilot system, which was not initially part of the specifications, has been a significant cause of delay. The Army's request for this system necessitates additional testing and certification, pushing back delivery dates.

Flight Control System Software: Delays were also caused by setbacks in the flight control system software, which was sourced from Safran Electronics. Although the system has been delivered and installed, certification testing is ongoing.

Minor Technical Issues: Minor vibration issues and other technical adjustments have also contributed to the delays. HAL is working to address these with assistance from international labs.

Supply Chain Disruptions: COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions have further complicated the production timeline.

Disagreements Over Specifications: Disagreements between the Army and HAL over the inclusion of certain features, like the Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), have led to delays in finalizing the specifications and moving forward with production.

Interim Solutions

To address the helicopter shortage caused by the delay in the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) program, the Indian Army is considering several interim solutions:

Leasing Helicopters: The Army is exploring the option of leasing helicopters to bridge the gap until the LUH deliveries begin. This would provide a temporary solution to meet immediate operational needs.

Extending the Service Life of Ageing Fleets: Another option being considered is extending the service life of the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. Although this poses significant risks due to scarce spare parts and reliability concerns, it remains a viable short-term measure to maintain some level of operational capability.

These helicopters are vital for troop transport, reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, and logistics support in challenging terrain such as Ladakh and the Northeast. The ongoing delays in the LUH program have heightened the urgency for a modern replacement, as maintaining the ageing fleets becomes increasingly difficult due to scarce spare parts.