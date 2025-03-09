



India and France have finalized negotiations for the purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets, valued at approximately USD 7.6 billion, to replace the ageing MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB aircraft currently operated by the Indian Navy. The Rafale-M, a carrier-based variant, will be deployed on the INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya aircraft carriers, enhancing the Navy's operational capabilities, reported a Ukrainian based web portal.





The deal includes 22 single-seater Rafale-M fighters and four dual-seat Rafale-B trainer aircraft, which will be used for ground training rather than carrier operations.





The Rafale-M was chosen over the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet due to its superior performance in meeting the Indian Navy's operational requirements. This selection also aligns with the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet, potentially reducing maintenance and spare part costs.





The formal signing of the agreement is expected in April 2025 during the French Defence Minister's visit to India.





Delivery of the new fighters is anticipated to begin by May 2028, with the contract stipulating that the first aircraft must be delivered within 37 months of signing.





In addition, Dassault Aviation is considering setting up a final assembly line in India to meet increased production demands and align with India's "Make in India" initiative.





This move would not only support the large-scale orders but also enhance India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





Capability Boost





The Rafale-M will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy in several key areas:





The Rafale-M is equipped with advanced AESA radar and superior electronic warfare systems, such as the SPECTRA suite, which provides robust protection against threats. It can carry advanced missiles like the Meteor for air-to-air combat and Exocet for anti-ship missions, offering superior combat capabilities compared to the ageing MiG-29K fleet.





Designed specifically for carrier-based operations, the Rafale-M features reinforced landing gear, an arrestor hook, and a jump strut for ski-jump take-off, making it well-suited for India's STOBAR-configured aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.





The commonality between the Rafale-M and the IAF's existing Rafale fleet will streamline joint operations and logistics, enhancing cross-branch coordination and reducing maintenance costs.





The Rafale-M's advanced capabilities will bolster India's maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region, providing a strategic edge against regional adversaries and enhancing the Navy's deterrence capabilities.





The integration of Rafale-M with existing naval systems will support India's network-centric warfare strategy, enabling seamless coordination with radar networks and missile platforms.





Rafale-M will significantly boost the Indian Navy's operational efficiency, combat readiness, and strategic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





Ukrainian Media







