



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully achieved type certification for its air-droppable container, ADC-150, designed for use with the Indian Navy's Boeing P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft.





The ADC-150 has a payload capacity of 150 kg and was developed to enhance the naval operational logistics capabilities by providing critical engineering stores to ships under distress, even when deployed far from the coast. This innovation reduces the need for ships to return to coastal areas to collect essential equipment and spares.





The maiden in-flight release trial of the ADC-150 from the P-8I aircraft was conducted on January 22, 2025, at an altitude of 2000 feet and a speed of 270 knots. The container was interfaced with the aircraft's Bomb Release Unit (BRU), and a weight-simulated mock-up model was used for form fit and pit drop trials.





The Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness (RCMA) in Kanpur granted the flight clearance certification, marking a significant milestone in integrating the ADC-150 with the P-8I aircraft. This development is expected to strengthen India's maritime capabilities by ensuring timely delivery of critical supplies to naval vessels operating at long distances from the coast.





The ADC-150's design incorporates Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) to meet weight constraints, and it underwent rigorous safety of flight tests, including shock, vibration, and acceleration tests.





This achievement aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its indigenous defence capabilities and logistical support systems.





Key Features of The ADC-150 Container





The ADC-150 air-droppable container, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), features several key characteristics:





The ADC-150 has a payload capacity of 150 kg, allowing it to transport critical engineering stores and spares to ships at sea.





It is designed indigenously and uses materials like Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) to meet weight constraints, though specific details on CFRP use in the ADC-150 are not mentioned in the provided sources.





The container is designed to enhance naval operational logistics by air-dropping essential supplies to ships deployed far from the coast, reducing the need for ships to return to shore for resupply.





Operational Capabilities Enhancements





By enabling the air-drop of critical supplies, the ADC-150 allows the P-8I to support naval vessels operating at long distances from the coast. This capability reduces the need for ships to return to shore for resupply, thereby extending their operational duration and reach.





The ADC-150 provides the P-8I with a flexible logistics tool, allowing it to respond quickly to emergencies or operational needs by delivering essential equipment and spares directly to ships at sea.





By facilitating the rapid delivery of critical supplies, the ADC-150 helps maintain the operational readiness of naval vessels. This efficiency is crucial in maritime surveillance and response missions, where timely action can be decisive.





The ADC-150 complements the P-8I's maritime surveillance capabilities by supporting the broader operational objectives of the Indian Navy. It enhances the navy's ability to sustain operations over extended periods and distances, contributing to enhanced maritime security and response capabilities.





ADC-150 enhances the P-8I's role as a versatile platform for both surveillance and logistical support, making it a more effective asset in maritime operations.





The successful integration of the ADC-150 with the P-8I aircraft underscores the collaborative efforts between DRDO and other research establishments like the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and the Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment (ADRDE).





