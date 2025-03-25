



Govt.'s 'Nano Electronics Roadshow' to showcase breakthroughs in Quantum Tech, Neuromorphic Computing, AI, Electronics and indigenous Nanoelectronics advancements





The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is set to host the "Nano Electronics Roadshow and Conference on Semiconductor Ecosystem in India" on March 27, 2025, at the National Science Seminar Complex, IISc Bangalore.





Organised in collaboration with the Nanotechnology Initiatives Division of MeitY and leading academic institutions such as IISc-Bangalore, IIT-Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, and IIT-Guwahati, the event will highlight breakthroughs in quantum technology, neuromorphic computing, artificial intelligence (AI), electronics, and indigenous nanoelectronics advancements.





The initiative aims to bring together key stakeholders from government, industry, academia, strategic sectors, start-ups, and venture capital (VC) ecosystems to drive innovation and collaboration in the semiconductor and nanoelectronics space.





Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, will serve as the Chief Guest for the event, with distinguished Guests of Honour including Abhishek Singh (Additional Secretary, MeitY), Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman (CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation), Utpal Shah (Senior VP, Strategy and Business Development at Tata Electronics), Anand Ramamoorthy (Managing Director of Micron), and V. Narayanan (Chair of ISRO). The roadshow will feature discussions on diverse topics such as opportunities in AI and IT, advancements in quantum technology and neuromorphic computing, and indigenous innovations in nanoelectronics.





The event will showcase nearly 50 technology demonstrations from deep-tech start-ups and research initiatives supported by MeitY’s Nano Science Centres at six IITs and IISc-Bangalore. Additionally, 25 deep-tech start-ups specialising in nanoelectronics will participate alongside 25 venture capital firms and 25 industries to foster collaboration and investment opportunities.





Shri S. Krishnan emphasised that this roadshow is a critical step toward achieving India's vision of semiconductor self-sufficiency under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) while aligning with the broader goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.





By providing a platform for India's vibrant electronics start-up ecosystem to present their innovations to investors and industry leaders, the roadshow aims to accelerate growth in the sector. It underscores the government’s commitment to fostering self-reliance in electronics innovation and manufacturing through collaboration between academia and industry.





This initiative is expected to pave the way for sustainable growth and technological advancements in India’s nanoelectronics sector.





