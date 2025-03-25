



Russia is actively enhancing its international relationships, particularly emphasising a "privileged strategic partnership" with India, as highlighted by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a recent event.





Lavrov stated that Russia is broadening its ties with various global states, including China, Iran, and North Korea, alongside its Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) partners. He noted the unprecedented level of mutual trust in Russia's comprehensive partnership with China and affirmed significant progress in strengthening ties with Iran and North Korea.





Lavrov's remarks were made at a meeting of the board of trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund. He stressed that Russia prioritizes building relationships with a wide array of nations and is committed to fostering cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly with allies within the CIS framework, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union.





President Vladimir Putin has also reinforced this commitment, expressing his congratulations to Indian leaders on India's 76th Republic Day and reiterating the importance of the special partnership between Russia and India. He emphasized that both nations are working together to enhance bilateral cooperation across various domains while contributing to the establishment of a multipolar international order.





Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintain regular communication, with phone calls occurring approximately every couple of months. In 2024, Modi visited Russia twice to attend significant summits, further solidifying the relationship between the two countries.





ANI







