



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently signed a significant contract with IG Drones, a drone technology company based in Gurugram, to implement a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tool tracking system aimed at enhancing airbase safety and operational efficiency.





This initiative aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by promoting indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing under the 'Make-in-India' program.





The BLE tool tracking system is designed to streamline tool management and inventory tracking at airbases, thereby minimising the risk of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) damage. By enabling real-time tracking and automated alerts for tools left on runways, the system seeks to significantly reduce the time traditionally required for manual tool tracking and runway clearance, which can take two to three hours.





The integration of AI-driven inventory management and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology is expected to enhance operational efficiency and ensure tool accountability.





Initially, the system will be piloted at Gwalior Airbase before being expanded to other IAF and Army airbases across India, which currently number over 60. The founder of IG Drones, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, expressed pride in this collaboration, highlighting that the technology not only enhances operational safety but also streamlines maintenance efficiency. The BLE system boasts an extended charging cycle of six to eight months, which reduces maintenance efforts and ensures uninterrupted operations.





This contract follows IG Drones' recent success in winning the defence ministry’s iDEX challenge, aimed at supporting innovative defence projects through funding for start-ups and MSMEs. The funding can go up to ₹1.5 crore, further emphasising the government's commitment to fostering indigenous technological advancements.





In addition to this contract, IG Drones has been involved in launching India's first Drone Centres of Excellence in Odisha's Kalahandi district under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), aimed at equipping tribal youth and women with drone technology skills. This initiative supports the growth of India's expanding drone industry, which aims to increase drone operations significantly.





Sanghapriya also noted improvements in the regulatory landscape for drones in India, stating that while some operational challenges remain—particularly regarding approvals for sensitive zones—the overall regulatory mechanism has become more streamlined compared to previous years.





