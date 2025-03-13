



Russia has proposed replacing the R-77 air-to-air missile on India’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets with the advanced R-37M missile, offering a significant upgrade to the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capabilities. This proposal, made during Aero India 2025, includes a license for local production in India, which could bolster domestic defence manufacturing.





The R-37M, also known as RVV-BD in its export version, is a long-range missile with a maximum interception range of 200 kilometres, allowing it to engage targets well beyond visual range.





The proposal, announced at Aero India 2025, includes the opportunity for local production in India, which would significantly enhance the nation's air combat capabilities.





This upgrade would provide the Su-30MKI fleet with extended operational range and flexibility compared to the existing R-77 missiles, which have a shorter range. The R-37M’s ability to operate at altitudes between 15 meters and 25 kilometres and its hypersonic speed of up to Mach 6 enhance its effectiveness in long-range aerial combat. If adopted, this system would significantly enhance the IAF’s engagement envelope, survivability, and overall combat effectiveness, aligning with India’s broader efforts to modernize its defence capabilities amidst evolving regional security challenges





The offer to produce the R-37M missile locally in India aligns with India's goal of boosting domestic defence production for enhanced self-reliance. If the deal materializes, it would replace the R-77 missiles currently used by the Indian Air Force, particularly on its Su-30MKI fleet, and potentially equip other fighters like the Rafale with indigenous R-37M missiles.





This development has raised concerns among neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China, due to the significant enhancement it would bring to India's defence capabilities.





