External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently emphasised the importance of capturing the "enormous diversity" of the world's peoples in the context of globalization. Addressing a lead-up event to the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai, Jaishankar highlighted that real globalisation is not about a single narrative or truth but rather about embracing this diversity.





He noted that a country cannot truly be globalized unless its people are connected to their local roots, underscoring the need for mutual respect and give-and-take in international interactions.





Jaishankar also discussed the ongoing rebalancing of the world, which is extending beyond economic and political spheres to technology and culture. He praised Mumbai as an ideal venue for WAVES 2025, given its unique cultural identity that embodies the spirit of this endeavour.





Jaishankar encouraged ambassadors and diplomats to promote Indian industry and talent in their respective countries, leveraging their influence to make the summit a success.





In a separate post on X, Jaishankar described WAVES 2025 as a convergence of cinema, the digital world, content revolution, IT industry, and India's global capability centres, reflecting the true essence of globalisation and diversity.





This perspective aligns with his broader vision of promoting cooperation and inclusivity in global affairs, as seen in India's role in international forums like the G20 and its efforts to amplify the voices of the Global South.



