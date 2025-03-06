



During External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the UK, a significant security breach occurred outside Chatham House in London, where he was participating in a discussion. The incident involved a group of pro-Khalistani terrorists who staged a demonstration, chanting slogans and waving flags.





As Jaishankar was leaving the venue, a protester aggressively approached his car and tore the Indian national flag in front of London police officers, who eventually intervened and took the individual away.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the incident, labelling it a "misuse of democratic freedoms" by a small group of separatists and extremists. The MEA emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and called upon the host government to fulfil its diplomatic obligations to ensure the safety of visiting dignitaries.





The UK Foreign Office also condemned the incident, stating that while peaceful protests are allowed, attempts to intimidate or disrupt events are unacceptable. The UK reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security of diplomatic visitors in line with international obligations.





This incident highlights ongoing tensions between India and pro-Khalistani groups, particularly in the UK, where such groups have been active in recent years. India has consistently raised concerns with the UK government regarding violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements.





The Indian government expects the UK authorities to take strong action against those responsible for such incidents.





Jaishankar's visit to the UK aimed to strengthen the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on trade, health, education, people-to-people ties, and defence cooperation].





Despite the security breach, discussions between Jaishankar and UK officials continued, with concerns over Khalistani terrorists being part of the agenda.





