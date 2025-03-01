Earlier Chinese Song-class of submarines were surveilled loitering the Indian Ocean Region





India is closely monitoring China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean, according to Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The Navy keeps a watchful eye on the activities of the Chinese PLA Navy, including their warships and research vessels, to ensure that Indian interests in the region are not compromised.





This heightened vigilance is part of India's broader strategy to address potential threats from neighbouring countries, including the surprising growth of the Pakistan Navy, which is receiving significant support from China.





China's increasing naval presence in the Indian Ocean is seen as part of its broader ambition to become a global maritime power. The PLA Navy's activities are not limited to military operations; they also involve research vessels that survey ocean parameters, which could aid in future submarine operations.





Admiral Tripathi's highlighted the extensive maritime collaboration between China and Pakistan, which has been ongoing for over two decades. This partnership has significantly bolstered Pakistan's naval capabilities, particularly since 2009. Key aspects of this collaboration include:

China has provided Pakistan with substantial maritime equipment, including, 3 F-22 frigates, these are part of China's efforts to enhance Pakistan's naval capabilities. 4 Type 054 warships, these are multi-role warships that offer advanced operational capabilities. A satellite tracking vessel, this enhances Pakistan's surveillance and communication capabilities at sea.

This collaboration is part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at countering India's influence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). China's support helps Pakistan strengthen its naval presence, which is crucial for both countries' interests in the region. The partnership contributes to the geopolitical dynamics in the IOR, with India closely monitoring these developments to ensure its maritime security and dominance in the region.





Additionally, China's strategic investments in ports across the Indian Ocean, such as Gwadar in Pakistan, are viewed with concern by India, as these could potentially be used to enhance China's naval capabilities in the region.





Despite these challenges, Admiral Tripathi emphasised that India has an effective structure in place to monitor and respond to maritime activities. The Indian Navy remains alert and prepared to protect the country's coastline and interests in the Indian Ocean.





The Navy Chief also noted that while the oceans are open to all, any operations must not compromise India's security.





India's approach reflects a proactive stance towards maintaining maritime security and stability in the face of China's expanding naval presence.





Agencies







