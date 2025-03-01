



Russia and India are set to expand their cooperation in space exploration, as announced by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev during the NXT Forum 2025 in New Delhi. This collaboration builds on a long-standing partnership that dates back to the Soviet era.





Artemyev highlighted India's capabilities in microelectronics and programming, while Russia brings its expertise in space flight technology. The two nations are likely to collaborate on projects such as establishing a lunar base, missions to Mars, and further exploration of the Solar System.





The historical ties between India and Russia in space exploration are significant. India was the 14th country to send a person into space, with the Soviet Union playing a crucial role in this achievement. Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space in 1984 aboard a Russian Soyuz craft.





Currently, Russia is providing substantial support to India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, including astronaut training and technical assistance in developing a manned spacecraft.





In recent years, India and Russia have been working closely on various space projects. They are exploring new avenues for cooperation, including the involvement of private sectors and start-ups. Russia has been instrumental in assisting India with cryogenic engine development and satellite navigation systems.





Additionally, both countries are committed to ensuring the peaceful use of outer space, aligning with BRICS' initiatives to prevent an arms race in space.





Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforcing the historic space ties between the two nations. Artemyev gifted Modi flags that had been onboard the International Space Station and a book titled 'On the Moon'.





This meeting underscores the strong alliance and shared values between India and Russia, which are foundational to their expanding space cooperation.





TASS







